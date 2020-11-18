Pueblo School District 60 to provide free meals to students

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 60 (D60) will begin offering meals for students starting Friday, November 20 and resuming after the Thanksgiving holiday on December 1 through December 18.
Pueblo School District 60 D60 Foodworks will offer drive-through or walk-up meal distribution at five sites.
D60 students between the ages of one and 18, can pick-up their meals at the rear parking lot, or front bus lane, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday, at the following schools:
- East High School, 9 MacNeil Road
- Centennial High School, 2525 Mountview Drive
- Central High School, 216 East Orman Avenue
- South High School, 1801 Hollywood Drive.
- Risley International Academy of Innovation, 625 Monument Avenue.
Children do not have to be present to receive meals.
On Tuesday, children will receive 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches. According to a news release, they will hand out an additional breakfast and lunch on Fridays, so 4 breakfasts and 4 lunches.
White milk will be distributed in half-gallon portions, and while available, additional fruits and vegetables will be offered in bulk format to elementary-aged children.
D60 says on December 18, a double meal distribution will be provided for Christmas break.
Those who drive to a distribution site are asked to remain in their car; the meals will be passed through the window, based on the number of children. Meals cannot be consumed on-site.