Pueblo School District 60 to provide free meals to students

FILE – In this July 22, 2104 file photo Children receive a free lunch at the Phoenix Day @ Central Park Youth Program in downtown Phoenix.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 60 (D60) will begin offering meals for students starting Friday, November 20 and resuming after the Thanksgiving holiday on December 1 through December 18.

Pueblo School District 60 D60 Foodworks will offer drive-through or walk-up meal distribution at five sites.

D60 students between the ages of one and 18, can pick-up their meals at the rear parking lot, or front bus lane, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday, at the following schools:

East High School, 9 MacNeil Road

Centennial High School, 2525 Mountview Drive

Central High School, 216 East Orman Avenue

South High School, 1801 Hollywood Drive.

Risley International Academy of Innovation, 625 Monument Avenue.

Children do not have to be present to receive meals.

On Tuesday, children will receive 3 breakfasts and 3 lunches. According to a news release, they will hand out an additional breakfast and lunch on Fridays, so 4 breakfasts and 4 lunches.

White milk will be distributed in half-gallon portions, and while available, additional fruits and vegetables will be offered in bulk format to elementary-aged children.

D60 says on December 18, a double meal distribution will be provided for Christmas break.

Those who drive to a distribution site are asked to remain in their car; the meals will be passed through the window, based on the number of children. Meals cannot be consumed on-site.