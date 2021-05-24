Pueblo School District 60 holds in-person graduations

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 60 has decided to allow five high schools to accept their diplomas in-person at the Southwest Motors Events Center on the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

The decision was made following a successful in-person commencement ceremony for The Health Academy at Centennial High School. This was the first in-person commencement since 2019.

Additionally, high-achieving scholars will be recognized during an Academic Excellence ceremony, also at the Events Center.

All commencements will be conducted according to safety and health protocols. All graduates have been provided with a limited number of attendance tickets for family and loved ones.

To ensure that the whole of the D60 community has the opportunity to view these milestone ceremonies – the graduation will be live-streaming on the D60 Facebook page and through the D60 websites of each of the respective high schools.

Here is the schedule of ceremonies, with the appropriate links to view them:

DUTCH CLARK DIGITAL AT PARAGON, 7 p.m. Tuesday

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARDS, 6 p.m. Wednesday

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL, 3 p.m. Friday

SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL, 7 p.m. Friday

EAST HIGH SCHOOL, 8 a.m. Saturday

CENTENNIAL HIGH SCHOOL, noon Saturday