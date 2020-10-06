Pueblo Riverwalk celebrates 20th Anniversary, renderings for new Boathouse and HARP Channel Extension

PUEBLO, Colo.– The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo Foundation (HARP) celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the Riverwalk on Tuesday.

The historic day was filled with guest speakers, including Mayor Nicholas Gradisar and many other leaders that have helped the Riverwalk develop in the past 20 years.

HARP revealed new renderings that show the newest project coming to the Riverwalk, which includes The Gateway Center Boathouse and HARP Channel Extension.

Renderings for the new Boathouse at the Pueblo Riverwalk

This project will include concessions, a place to store the boats during inclement weather, a new home to the HARP offices, conference rooms, and a rooftop deck with space available for catering opportunities. HARP said this building will support economic development opportunities and continue downtown revitalization efforts.

The majority of funding will come from the 2016 1-A ballot issue that was proposed to the citizens of Pueblo County.

“What we did promise Pueblo County is that we would leverage those funds with additional funds. The HARP Foundation, the City of Pueblo, individuals – we’re putting together money to leverage that funding and get that project built,” HARP Executive Director Lynn Clark said.

