PUEBLO, Colo. — 3 Margaritas Mexican Restaurant by the Pueblo Mall gives away free food on Monday.

During a time, where restaurants have been forced to adapt, one thing hasn’t changed for this spot — the loyalty of customers.

On Monday, 3 Margaritas say Pueblo customers supported them with online orders and they wanted to do something to give back.

They will be giving out food until 6 p.m. or however long supplies last.