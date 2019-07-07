Pueblo residents must boil, buy bottled water after water main break

PUEBLO, Colo. — After a water main break Saturday evening the Pueblo Board of Water Works said that people who live in the affected area (map below) must boil water or use alternative water source.

Tap water cannot be consumed or used for cooking, etc. until the results of the tests are available. These precautions are required, according to the water board.

The water board is hoping to have the test result available by Sunday evening.

They said the testing process takes several hours.

Pueblo Water crews worked overnight and excavated 20-plus feet of damaged 24” water main and replaced it with new pipe, according to the water board.

Crews also disinfected the main, placed it back in service, and have restored service to affected businesses.

Now they are working to get water quality results before water consumption can return to normal.

Fourth Street remains closed between Court Street and Grand Avenue and is expected to remain closed for several days as additional repair work, cleanup, and restoration of the road surface is completed.

The cause of the break is not yet known.

The Board of Water Works has answered some frequently asked questions below:

During a boil advisory, can I wash my hands using tap water? It is recommended that you wash your hands using soap and either bottled water or boiled water. An alcohol-based hand sanitizer may also be used. During a boil advisory, can my family take showers or baths using tap water? The risk of bathing in tap water is uncertain and so should be avoided particularly by people with open wounds or who are immune-compromised. For those people who choose to shower or bathe in the tap water, minimize the time spent in the water and be sure to keep your eyes and mouth closed. Babies and young children should not bathe or shower in tap water because they often swallow some water accidentally. Can I use my coffee maker, ice machine, water or soda dispenser? None of these devices should be used if they are directly connected to your water supply. Also, filters are unacceptable for removing bacteria. Once you have been notified that the boil advisory has been lifted, these devices should be cleaned and sanitized according to the operator’s manual for the device. I have a water treatment device; do I still need to boil my drinking water? If the device is designed to improve the taste and odor or chemical quality of the water, such as activated carbon filters, it is still necessary to boil the water. Check with the manufacturer if you are not certain. Pueblo Board of Water Works

There are more questions answered here.