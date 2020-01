PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Rescue Mission opened Jan. 28, 2020 after years of not having a permanent shelter in town.

The shelter director Kathy Cline, said the first night they were already at capacity on the men’s side.

The homeless shelter in Pueblo is officially open. I spoke to memebers of the community about what they think. Watch @FOX21News tonight. pic.twitter.com/IdwlUFqLsM — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) January 30, 2020

The new shelter has enough beds for 70 men and 30 women.

Businesses in the community said it’s about time.

FOX21 Carly Moore will have more on this tonight at 9 p.m.