Pueblo Public Health Dept. needs help identifying illegal dumping suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Wednesday and Thursday, a man was seen dumping a cut tree on Pueblo’s open land, according to Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Photos were taken of the suspect illegal dumping off Troy Ave. and Dick Trefz St./Hereford Rd.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health is asking for the public’s assistance with the identity of the man. Anyone with information regarding this incident or who knows the man’s identity is asked to call the Illegal Dumping Hotline (719) 583-4323 or send a direct message on Facebook Pueblo City County Trash Task Force, you may remain anonymous.