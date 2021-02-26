Pueblo prepares for next phase of vaccinations

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

PUEBLO, CO — Leaders at the Pueblo County COVID-19 vaccination clinic are moving forward with vaccinating more of the population in March, including individuals who fall under the newly created Phases 1B.3 and 1B.4 announced today by Governor Jared Polis.

The former 1B.3 Phase is being split into two groups to further prioritize those who are in most need of the vaccine. Individuals who are in the new 1B.3 phase which includes agriculture and grocery workers, residents age 60 and older and residents age 16-64 with two or more high-risk conditions are expected to be able to register for the vaccine beginning March 5. The public will be notified mid-week when and how to register for the vaccine at the mass vaccination site located at the Pueblo Mall.

The new 1B.4 phase will include residents age 50 and older, along with several categories of frontline essential workers to include student facing higher education faculty and staff, restaurant workers, frontline essential workers manufacturing, postal service, public transport, public health, human services, individuals working with the homeless, continuity local government and people 16-49 who have a high health risk. Governor Polis expects to open vaccinations to this phase March 21.

“I am pleased Pueblo now has multiple locations offering vaccine,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. He added, “As Pueblo moves forward with Governor Polis’ new Phase 1B.3 and Phase 1B.4 and we receive larger quantities of vaccine from the state of Colorado we will continue the progress of providing vaccine to more of our residents who want the protection.”

To date healthcare workers, first responders, long-term care residents and employees, individuals age 65 and older, pre-K-12 educators and childcare workers in licensed childcare programs have been offered the vaccine in Pueblo.

As of Feb. 25, there have been 24,454 first dose and 17,909 second dose vaccines administered at the community clinic.

