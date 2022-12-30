Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people's sympathies.

PPD said these are not legitimate collections and urged people who want to help others to “consider Hand Up Pueblo.”

Hand Up Pueblo connects donations to organizations that use them in a meaningful way to benefit the community.

Some of those organizations are the Pueblo Rescue Mission, Pueblo Cooperative Care Center, Pueblo Community Soup Kitchen, POSADA, and the United Way.