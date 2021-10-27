Pueblo police to host annual “Trunk or Treat” event this Friday!

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is gearing up for its annual “Trunk or Treat” event on Friday, Oct. 29. The drive-through, Trick-or-treat event is free and open to the community, but police are asking for donations of unopened bags of candy.

The event is set for for 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the bottom level of the parking garage located at 110 S. Main Street. If you plan to donate, police ask you to drop those items off in the lobby of the police department before Friday. The police department is located at 200 S Main St, Pueblo, CO 81003.