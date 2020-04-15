Pueblo Police surprise WWII veteran on his 99th birthday

PUEBLO, Colo. — A local World War II veteran received a sweet birthday surprise last week in a neighborhood.

Ed Yaklich couldn’t celebrate his birthday the way he wanted so officers provided him with a small parade to let him know how much he was appreciated for his service and to celebrate his birthday with him. He watched and waved from his grandson’s porch as patrol officers with their lights and sirens on filled the street cheering happy birthday.

“I was delighted and it was the first time that I saw a police car that wasn’t behind me ha… those police cars were a joy for a 99-year-old person to sit out there in a very comfortable chair and see and hear those cars go by. It was a thrilling moment for an elderly fellow something I didn’t deserve but I was pleased for it,” Yaklich explained.

Yaklich spends his winters in Mexico and comes back in the summer to a ranch in West Cliff. He is originally from Crested Butte, born in 1921. When WWII began Yaklich volunteered for the Air Force as a pilot. He enlisted in 1941 and said he helped bomb the northern islands of Japan.

“It was really a piece of cake compared to the people that were on the ground,” Yaklich added. “War is hell no matter where you fight it but some cases it is less endurable than others.”

After the war he then came back and finished law school at the University of Colorado. Then Yaklich, his wife, two kids settled down in Pueblo in 1966 to start his own law practice.

For the past two weeks Ed and his grandson Guy have been isolating themselves from other family members since they were unaware of who he might have come in contact with in Mexico before flying to Colorado. With extended family working for Pueblo dispatch they pulled off the surprise for his 99th birthday on April 3. After the parade, the family also cooked lobster, sweet potatoes, and had wine. Yaklich received 99 cards to open as well.

“Not a lot you can do, you are stuck at home with good food, he likes his news, a lot of calls from family, a lot of cards and presents, it was weird and different but still really good,” grandson Guy Yaklich said.

Yaklich says things don’t work as well as they used to at his age and that his thought process has slowed down substantially but continues to keep a wonderful outlook on the world.

Ed Yaklich ADVICE:

“You are going to live until you die and you should enjoy the in-between, so you can squeeze joy out of every minute that you have!”

“A little grin is always in order now and then.”

“That that I cannot change I accept, and what I can change I do and with that kind of menu life freely is comforting and pleasant. If you can’t change something why moan and groan about it.”

“I would be well advised to engage my mind before I engage my tongue.”

“It’s difficult to learn anything with my mouth open.”

“The most important thing you have is your time, it’s the one thing you have that you can say is all mine, but it’s also the most important thing you can give to a friend is your time.”

The Pueblo Police Department would like to thank the community members who are continuing to respect the current social distancing rules which help protect people like this honorable veteran.

“Something we should all abide by it’s one of those stay-at-home advises it should be followed, I don’t want to get it (coronavirus) and I don’t want to give it,” Yaklich added.

The Pueblo Police Department was more than happy to help out with celebrating the WWII veteran’s birthday. They’ve had requests for birthday parades for younger kids as well.