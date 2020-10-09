Pueblo Police seeking information after man assaults woman in her home

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Wednesday, October 7, 2020 during the afternoon hours, a man who was doing door-to-door sales and possibly posing as a Census worker, forced his way into a home in Pueblo and assaulted a woman inside, according to Pueblo Police.

Police say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Gaylord Avenue.

The man was described as Hispanic, 5’6” to 5’8” tall, with a shaved head and heavy build, according to police.

The victim told police that the man was wearing a blue patterned short sleeve shirt with a collar and dark colored pants.

If you have information about the identity of the suspect, please call Detective Gustin at (719) 240-1341. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (7867).