Pueblo police searching for two men connected to Wyoming Avenue shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are asking for the community’s help to locate two men wanted in connection to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at approximately 12:03 p.m., Pueblo police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Wyoming Avenue. The shooting resulted in the death of 37-year-old Carlos Lerma.

A second man was also shot and taken to the hospital. At last report, the victim was in stable condition.

Now, detectives with the Pueblo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Section have identified two men as suspects.

36-year-old Andrew Baros is wanted for 1st Degree Murder and Attempted 1st Degree Murder. Baros has previous local arrests for 2nd Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault, 1st Degree Burglary and Harassment.

Detectives are also searching for a person of interest in this case. 36-year-old Andrew Mendoza is wanted on an arrest warrant for parole violation.

If you have information about this incident, or the whereabouts of Baros or Mendoza, please contact Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037 or Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.