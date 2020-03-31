Pueblo Police searching for suspects in Tuesday morning shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are searching for three suspects in an attempted murder case.

On Tuesday morning around 7:49 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of E. 9th St. and N. LaCrosse Ave. for a victim who had been shot.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the head but was conscious and talking to officers on scene. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect car is described as a black Jeep Rubicon with Rockstar rims, matching spare on back, 6” lift, with temporary vehicle tags. According to police, the driver is possibly Cindy Decker (25), Decker is described as a white woman, 5’5”, green eyes, brown hair. The suspect car also had two additional men, described as follows:

Unknown suspect #1 Hispanic male/tattooed chest/three dots near left eye/blue eyes

Unknown suspect #2 dark-skinned male/mustache/brown eyes, black ski mask

The victim sustained serious injury from the gunshot wound and remains in the hospital for treatment for the non-life -threatening injury.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Detective Gravatt at (719) 320-6022 or Pueblo Police Department dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward. ###