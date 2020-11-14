Pueblo Police searching for suspects in armed robbery

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police are searching for three robbery suspects who robbed a convenience store in Pueblo on Friday night.

Pueblo Police say around 10:00 p.m., three men robbed the Alta Station on 4th Street and left the area on foot.

A woman wearing a gray hoodie and black backpack was believed to be with them, according to police.

Police say all three males appear to be white. One suspect wore a gray beanie hat, gray sweatshirt and sweatpants with black Nike shoes. The second suspect had a tan hoodie, torn jeans, and black shoes. The third suspect wore a black “Champion” sweatshirt, torn jeans, and black shoes.

If you have any information that may help police identify these suspects, call Pueblo Police and reference case number 20-19478. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (7867).