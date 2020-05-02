Pueblo Police searching for suspect in shooting

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Suspect Vehicle, photo courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo.,– Pueblo Police are seeking information on a suspect vehicle that was involved in a shooting on April 30.

Police say the shooting happened in the near W 24th Street and West Street, in the 2500 block of West Street around 11:30 a.m.

Pueblo Police Department wrote on their Facebook page, “the picture quality is poor but if you have information on the suspect vehicle or suspects involved in this shooting please contact Pueblo Police Department dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or detective Fillmore at (719) 320-6044.”

No further details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local