Pueblo police searching for suspect in armed robbery

PUEBLO — Pueblo police are searching for a man who they say robbed a convenience store on N Elizabeth street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 6’-0”, thin build, wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, & what appears to be light-colored sneakers. He had a white sock on one hand, which held a small gun. A red bandanna covered his face.

Pueblo Police say the suspect left in this SUV which was parked in the area.

Please call police at 553-2502 if you have any information that might assist the investigation.

