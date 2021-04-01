Pueblo Police searching for missing 78-year-old man

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police is looking for a 78-year-old man who was last seen in the 100 block of W. 8th St. and Santa Fe Ave.

Marvin Towne has Alzheimer’s and became angry before leaving the area on foot, according to police. Marvin is unfamiliar with the area and is highly upset.

Marvin was last seen wearing a green dress shirt with dark gray sweatpants. Marvin is described as being 6’01” and approximately 165 pounds.

Please contact Pueblo Police if you have information on Marvin’s location.