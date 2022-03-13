PUEBLO COLO -Pueblo Police are looking for a suspect they say was involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a toddler.

It happened on Sunday at approximately 4:40 p.m. Officers were called to the 600 block of Beulah Avenue on a report of a hit and run involving a toddler. The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver sedan with dark tinted windows. The suspect’s car may have damage to the front passenger side.





If you have any information related to this investigation, call Pueblo Police