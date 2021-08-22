Pueblo police searching for 19-year-old connected to late night shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is searching for a man they believe is connected to a shooting that left another man dead.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, a shooting was reported at a house party located on the 600 block of E. 11th St. on Saturday, Aug. 21, around 11:25 p.m.

Pueblo police respond to a shooting on the 600 block of E. 11th St.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital but later died from his wounds.

Police are now searching for 19-year-old Isaiah Lucas Montez. Detectives have obtained a 1st degree murder arrest warrant for Montez.

Lucas Montez

He is described as a Hispanic man who weighs 110 lbs., is 5’3, and has brown hair and eyes. Montez was last seen driving a black Honda.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective McCluskey at (719) 568-4571. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Police say if your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.