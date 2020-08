PUEBLO, Colo.,– On Sunday, the Pueblo Police Department says they are attempting to find a 64-year-old missing woman.

Joyce Johnston is a white female, 5’8″ and 170 lbs.

Police say she was last seen on August 21.

Missing person – The Pueblo Police Department is attempting to locate 64-year-old, Joyce Johnston.



Johnston is a white female, 5’8”, 170 lbs. She was last seen on August 21, 2020.



If you have any information contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502. pic.twitter.com/uAGtbKgqvB — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) August 23, 2020

If you have any information contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502.