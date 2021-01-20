Pueblo Police search for missing pregnant woman

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is seeking the publics help in finding a 30-year-old woman.

Jennifer Lee Witte-Madrid has been missing since January 18. Jennifer is homeless, pregnant, and maybe using narcotics.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and is known to frequent the northside area around I-25 at Highway 50 and the hotels to the west of the interstate.

Witte-Madrid is 5’1″ weighs 150 lbs., and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Police ask if you see her or if you have any information about her whereabouts contact Detective Hovet at (719) 553-3329.