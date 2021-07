PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help in locating 66-year-old Antonia Trujillo.

She was last seen being discharged from the Parkview Health System around 3:00 a.m. and may have traveled to the area of E 4th St. and Glendale.

Antonia has medical issues, according to police.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 719-553-2502.