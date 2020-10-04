Pueblo Police search for missing 11-year-old boy

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Saturday night, Pueblo Police said they are searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen in the Bessemer area of Pueblo.

Police say Christopher Baca-Romero was reported as a missing child and was last seen in the 1600 block of Cedar Street.

Baca-Romero is described as 4’5”, 90lbs, possible tie dye shirt, black basketball shirts with blue stripe down sides, possible black and white slip on sandals.

Photo Courtesy Pueblo Police Dept.

If you have any information please contact Detective Hovet at (719) 553-3329 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.