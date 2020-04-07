Pueblo police save seven-year-old from birthday blues

Pueblo — Birthdays aren’t quite what they used to be, when celebrating in the time of COVID-19.

Since Governor Polis announced a statewide stay-at-home order, friends and family have been rescinding invitations, revamping party plans, and doing what they can to salvage the day for their loved ones.

But Pueblo Police are stepping in to keep spirits up, and were able to help one lucky seven-year-old experience what he called, “the greatest birthday ever!”

Provided a small boost of happiness to a young citizen today who couldn’t have his 7th birthday party. Happy birthday pic.twitter.com/SHa06TN2y6 — PPDWII&WIIICapt (@ppdwii) April 7, 2020

Police vehicles paraded around a cul-de-sac in front of the boy’s home, with lights and sirens, to wave and wish him a happy birthday.

It’s an effort FOX21 has seen by police in Cañon City as well – and it’s the good news we all need these days.