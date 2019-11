PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash near Pueblo Boulevard and Ivywood Lane Thursday evening.

According to police, Pueblo Boulevard will be shut down temporarily from Northern Ave. to Surfwood Ave. in both directions, while police investigate the crash.

Traffic units have been dispatched to investigate an auto/pedestrian accident at Pueblo Boulevard and Ivywood. The Blvd will be shut down from Northern to Surfwood in both directions. — PuebloPDTraffic (@PdTraffic) November 29, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for the latest.