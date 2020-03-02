Pueblo Police need help identifying suspects in theft case

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for the publics’ help in identifying two suspects attempting to use stolen credit cards.

Pueblo Police said on December 14th, two men were attempting to use stolen credit cards. They purchased and attempted to purchase items from the Home Depot, Lowes and Northside Walmart. Officers are seeking the assistance of our community in identifying these two suspects.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or https://t.co/ClzA5gKVWZ. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward. pic.twitter.com/CPLrawNSjG — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) March 2, 2020

If anyone has any information on the identity and the whereabouts of these men, you are encouraged to contact Detective Juno at 719-553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.