Pueblo Police need help identifying robbery suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police need help identifying four suspects involved in a robbery at a convenience store last Monday night.

On December 21, around 10:30 p.m., Pueblo Police responded to the Alta convenience store (2102 N Norwood Ave) regarding an armed robbery.

Three men wearing black hoodies and a fourth wearing a white hoodie robbed the store, according to Pueblo Police. Two men had black handguns the other two suspects grabbed items during the robbery.

The main suspect said, “you already know!” (We are robbing you!) while pointing the gun at the clerk. The robbers took an undisclosed amount of cash, a case of phone chargers, a case of sexual

enhancement pills, and a case of vape pens.

The suspects may have driven a black Toyota Camry with an unknown Colorado temp tag from the scene.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Sgt. Flores @ (719) 553-2936 or email

at cflores@pueblo.us. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-

7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your Crime Stoppers information leads to a felony

arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.