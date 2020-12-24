Pueblo Police need help identifying driver of stolen black F-350 truck

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department Detectives are trying to recover a stolen F-350 Super Duty pick up, with cab lights, that has been spray painted black and has a broken out back driver’s side window.

Police said they are also trying to identify two Hispanic men in their 20-30’s who have been committing a number of crimes and driving recklessly in and around Pueblo.

The video above shows the suspect using the stolen F-350 to commit additional crimes.

If you have any info. on the whereabouts of the vehicle, please call police. If you have info. on the suspects please call crimes Stoppers at 542-STOP (7867).