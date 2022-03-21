PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are seeking information on a robbery suspect.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’7, wearing a navy or black bandana around his face. The suspect is wearing a distinctive gray and blue Denver Broncos hoodie. The hoodie appears to be the same one worn by the suspect from several other armed robberies. The suspect uses a black subcompact handgun in the

robberies.

If you have any information regarding these robberies, please contact Sgt. Chris Flores at (719) 553-

2936, or Pueblo Police Dispatch (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact

Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If

your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.