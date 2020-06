PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help to locate an 87-year-old man.

Police say Dalton “Frank” Buntin Jr.has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. He could be in a white 2006 Toyota Tacoma with Colorado plates: 252-ZGQ.

According to Pueblo Police, Buntin may be in Colorado Springs.

He is described as 6′ tall, 190 pounds with gray/black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information contact Detective Hovet at 719-320-6030 or Dispatch at 719-553-2502.