PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police confirm they are investigating a body found Monday night in the Bessemer area.

Officers said the body is a young woman and was found around 4:30 p.m. in an alley way in 1600 block between Pine St. and Spruce St.

Police are following up on leads but no word on any suspects or arrests.

