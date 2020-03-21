Pueblo Police investigating shooting near state fairgrounds

1  of  2
PUEBLO, Colo., — Pueblo Police are investigating after a man was shot near Euclid Ave and Sprague Ave early Saturday morning.

Police say around 4:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion and shooting.

Police found a man with a severe injury to his left arm from a close-range shotgun blast.

The man is expected to recover.

A possible suspect has been identified by name.

Police say a few people were on scene and officers transported them to the PMJC for interviews.

Investigators from Crimes Against Persons & CSI are investigating.

