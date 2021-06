PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping from the 1000 block of Ruppel St.

According to officers, a Hispanic man was seen forcing a Hispanic woman into an older black primer truck with tinted windows and a tonneau cover.

If you have any information about this incident or truck, please call Pueblo Police at 719-553-2420.