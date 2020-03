PUEBLO, Colo., — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting near downtown Pueblo.

The shooting happened Saturday morning near Colorado Ave and W Pitkin Ave, in the 300 block Quincy street.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says no officers were injured.

Police say there is no threat to the community at this time.

Investigation into officer involved shooting this morning in 300 block of Quincy St. No officers injured. pic.twitter.com/dmYtUH4Smc — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 14, 2020

BREAKING- Officer involved shooting in Pueblo. We have a @FOX21News crew on the way. — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) March 14, 2020

