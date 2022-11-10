(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Pueblo near the City’s north side. PPD tweeted about the incident just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Police said there is heavy police presence in the 3600 block of Dillon Drive, which is just east of I-25, and are asking the community to avoid the area. PPD said that there is “no threat to the community at this time.”

FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will update this article when more information becomes available.

This is a developing article. To receive updates on our coverage, download our app or subscribe to our newsletter here: