Pueblo Police investigating homicide near the Pueblo Mall

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon near the Pueblo Mall.

Pueblo Police called it a “mobile disturbance” as they say a man was shot while driving in his car along 29th Street. He crashed his car shortly after the intersection with Hart Road.

Police say if you have any information in this homicide, call PPD at 553-2502 or to stay anonymous call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).

This is an active investigation, we will update this article as we learn more.