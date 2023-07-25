UPDATE: TUESDAY 7/25/2023 10:48 a.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers found a teen dead while investigating a shots fired call near the skate park in City Park, near the Pueblo Zoo.

According to police, they were called to the scene around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, and when officers arrived they found the boy dead. Right now a motive is unknown and no suspect information was available as of Tuesday morning, according to PPD.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pueblo Police investigating homicide at skate park

TUESDAY 7/25/2023 9:26 a.m.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to avoid a skate park while officers conduct a homicide investigation.

At around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25 PPD tweeted that officers were in the skate park area in City Park conducting a homicide investigation and asked the public to avoid the area.

