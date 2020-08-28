Pueblo Police investigating body found in ‘shallow grave’

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek, Thursday morning.

According to police, the department was notified of a dead body located near Fountain Creek. While checking the welfare of a person in the homeless camps, citizens discovered a dead body buried in a shallow grave.

Pueblo police have secured the scene and are processing the scene for evidence.

The identity of the person will be released after the next of kin is notified.

Detectives have interviewed several people and are following several leads in the case. This is a possible homicide investigation.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact Detective Fillmore at (719) 320-6044 or call the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP. If your tip leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.