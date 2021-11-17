Pueblo Police investigate officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Wednesday, Nov. 17, around 11:00 a.m., Pueblo police responded to the 1100 block of W. 12th Street regarding a male who threatened an individual with a firearm. The individual who was threatened had spotted a travel trailer hitched to a truck.

Because of some circumstances that alerted the individual’s suspicion, he checked the trailer and was threatened when he approached. He found that the travel trailer, as well as the truck to which it was hitched, twas stolen.

Officers arrived in the area a short time later and located the stolen truck and trailer. During a short vehicle pursuit, the driver of the stolen truck lost control of the trailer and crashed the truck into a building in the 1300 block of W. 18th Street.

Two adult males and two adult females ran from the scene, with one of the males being armed with a handgun. After a short foot pursuit, shots were fired by an officer, and the armed male suspect was struck.

The suspect with the weapon was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither the officer nor any other individuals were injured. The three other occupants of the truck who fled on foot were found and arrested.



The Tenth Judicial District Critical Incident Team has been activated and will investigate the shooting. The

involved officer was placed on administrative leave per standard protocol.

The suspect will be identified when appropriate charges have been filed.