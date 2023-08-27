(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead, and two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

PPD responded to a shooting just before 1 a.m., in the 1200 block of Berwind Avenue Sunday, Aug, 27. Officers found a man dead on the scene.

Three additional victims were transported to a hospital in a private vehicle. According to PPD, two of those victims had to be taken to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PPD says Pueblo Crimes Against Persons detectives and Crime Scene Investigations units are investigating the death. This is the 19th homicide in Pueblo for 2023. according to PPD.

If anyone has any information on this incident you are asked to call Pueblo police at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.