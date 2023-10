(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is hosting ‘Coffee With A Cop’ at two separate locations on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Details on the events are below.

DETAILS: Pueblo Police Coffee With A Cop events

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023

Location #1: Solar Roast (3206 West Northern Avenue) from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Location #2: Blackbox Coffee (1437 Court Street) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Courtesy: Pueblo Police

Stop by or say hello at one of the events and raise a cup of coffee with your local law enforcement!