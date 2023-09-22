(PUEBLO, COLO.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says they are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday, Sept. 21 on the east side of Pueblo.

PPD responded to the 2200 block of East 4th Street just after 11 p.m. Officers found a man dead on the ground who appeared to have been shot. Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

A person of interest has been identified and is in custody for other related charges, according to PPD.

The deceased man will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office at a later time. PPD says information about the homicide will released when it becomes available.

If anyone has information about the incident you can contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 553-3253. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.