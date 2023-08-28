(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) hosted Senator Michael Bennet on Friday, Aug. 25 for a demonstration of a FARO Focus Laser Scanner.

According to PPD, the scanner was purchased with congressional funds that were directed to PPD with the help of Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet.

PPD said these funds are the first congressional-directed spending received by the City of Pueblo. The scanner will help with PPD’s staffing by taking what was a three-person job to a one-person job of crime scene documentation and post-scene reconstruction. The scanner can also assist with emergency management and pre-event planning according to PPD.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Police said the scanner captures the measurements of indoor and outdoor crime scenes and captures 3D and realistic representations of a location or multiple locations scanned.

“I am deeply grateful for law enforcement officers across Colorado who step up to protect our communities at great personal risk,” said U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado. “To help them do their job and focus on violent crimes, we need to give law enforcement the tools they need to conduct their investigations efficiently. That’s why I worked to secure this funding which will enable the City of Pueblo to invest in their public safety infrastructure, and why I’ll keep working in Washington to support Colorado’s law enforcement officers in every way I can.”

PPD said it has five personnel trained to use the scanner and by the end of 2023 will have five more trained alongside members of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).