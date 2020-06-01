Pueblo Police Chief ‘mortified’ seeing death of George Floyd

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo has a protest planned for the Riverwalk at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 30, a protest in Pueblo was peaceful. Monday, Police Chief Troy Davenport released a video message to the community, thanking them for being peaceful this weekend and asking for that again Monday night.

“Pueblo Police department is committed to protecting the constitutional right of those who choose to protest and assemble peacefully. we are also committed to protecting the safety of those who choose to protest or demonstrate. We’re also tasked with protecting the property of the citizens including government,” said Chief Davenport.

He mentioned that our nation is just beginning to recover from difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic, saying if the community is destructive of businesses it will prolong the situation.

“Pueblo is my hometown, I’m proud of the way Pueblo has handled the situation so far,” Davenport said.

Watch his full video statement below: