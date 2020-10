PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police celebrated Halloween a little differently this year – with a socially distant ‘Trunk or Treat’ event.

Hundreds of families were able to drive thru and receive candy from many different organizations, including Pueblo Police, Pueblo Fire Department, American Medical Response (AMR) and many more.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held outside from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00p.m. at the Pueblo Police Department.