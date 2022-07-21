PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are attempting to locate 7-year-old Thaddeus Lewis.

Thaddeus was last seen in the 2000 block of Jerry Murphy Road, near Highway 47.

Thaddeus was staying with his father Jadrian Craig Lewis, possibly staying in a 1998 green Honda Accord.

Thaddeus was supposed to return to his mother in Texas on July 18, but she hasn’t heard from either of them in several days and is concered for her son.

Police want to conduct a welfare check on Thaddeus and let his mother know about his current status. Please contact Detective Julee Quintana at 719-320-6045 if you have any information on Thaddeus’s whereabouts.