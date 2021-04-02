Pueblo Police asks for help locating 62-year-old man who went missing two months ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help locating a 62-year-old man.

Ronald Cancino walked away from his home in the 1700 block of E. 4th Street in the evening hours of February 2nd, 2021, and has not been seen since.

Cancino does not have any health issues that would cause him to disappear. Cancino is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06, 185, balding and brown eyes. Cancino was last seen wearing a thin gray hoodie, black sweats, and black slip-on shoes.

If anyone has information on Cancino’s whereabouts, please contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.