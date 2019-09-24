Pueblo Police asking for locals to take perception survey

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking locals to do a citizen perception survey.

Police said the purpose of this survey is to determine the community’s perception of crime during the past three years.

In 2017, the Pueblo Police Department received a community oriented policy grant to fund seven officers.

By doing the survey, you can help determine the community’s perception of crime and enforcement efforts as well as the efficacy of the community’s oriented policing efforts.

Participation is completely voluntary and your answers will be anonymous.

Click here to take survey.