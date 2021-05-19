Pueblo Police arrests a previous offender with possession of a weapon

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police arrested a man and charged him with possession of a weapon by a previous offender after a meeting he had with a probation officer.

On May 13, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Jackson Street regarding a request to assist probation officers who were with a man who was in possession of a firearm.

Officers learned that those probation officers were at the location conducting a routine check on 33-year-old Daniel Garcia when they discovered that he had a firearm in his possession. The police department’s investigation corroborated the probation officers’ account of what had transpired.

Garcia was taken into custody and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charge of

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO). In Colorado, a person commits the crime

of POWPO if they are in possession of a firearm and have been previously convicted of a felony.